Former House Majority Leader, Rep. Bam Carney, has died.

This comes after he returned home after being hospitalized more than a year ago due to a serious illness.

Carney became sick on Christmas of 2019. He was diagnosed with pancreatitis, which led to several life-threatening complications.

Auditor Mike Harmon confirmed the news in a statement:

My statement on the passing of my friend, @BamCarney. Team #FollowTheData offers our thoughts and prayers to his family, friends and constituents.

Carney represented Taylor and Adair Counties in the 51st district. He was first elected back in 2009.