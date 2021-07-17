Watch
Former House Majority Leader, Rep. Bam Carney, has died.

Posted at 10:58 AM, Jul 17, 2021
This comes after he returned home after being hospitalized more than a year ago due to a serious illness.

Carney became sick on Christmas of 2019. He was diagnosed with pancreatitis, which led to several life-threatening complications.

Auditor Mike Harmon confirmed the news in a statement:

Carney represented Taylor and Adair Counties in the 51st district. He was first elected back in 2009.

