Former inmate claims murdered judge was involved in sex-for-favors schemes

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A recovered drug addict and former inmate is speaking out about alleged sexual misconduct by murdered Letcher County District Judge Kevin Mullins, claiming he used his judicial power to coerce female inmates into sexual encounters in exchange for court favors.

Tya Adams, who says she first encountered Mullins when she was 16 and he was an assistant commonwealth's attorney, alleges the inappropriate relationship continued for years and escalated once she entered the court system as a defendant.

"If you're sick and using then you keep their secrets," Adams said.

Adams claims Mullins initiated sexual contact when she was a teenager visiting his office to learn how to take a deposition.

"I went over there to learn to take a deposition after work and he (Mullins) was there by himself and he did not teach me how to take a deposition," Adams said. "I ended up giving him oral with my shirt pulled down and he threw money in my face."

According to Adams, the encounters escalated to what she described as "sex parties" and continued when she became involved in the court system. She alleges that she and other women felt trapped, afraid to refuse Mullins' advances for fear of losing their cases or children in custody battles.

"I did coke off his desk in his chambers," Adams said.

Adams claims inmates from the Letcher County jail, located on the bottom floor of the courthouse, would be brought to various courthouse rooms after hours for alleged sexual encounters.

"It varied, sometimes it would just be you, sometimes it would be a couple more," Adams said.

The Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts said in an email that it has no record of receiving information suggesting misconduct by Mullins.

"The only allegations reported to the AOC involving Judge Mullins' chambers were made by the judge regarding the federal lawsuit filed about non-judicial staff engaging in sexual acts in his office," the statement read.

The office said security cameras were added to the judge's chambers at Mullins' request.

PREVIOUS ALLEGATIONS

Adams is not the first to make such accusations. In December, LEX 18 reported that another female inmate, Sabrina Adkins, told investigators with the Kentucky Attorney General's Office about similar claims in 2022, but nothing came from that investigation.

In recorded interviews, Adkins told investigators she witnessed Mullins having sex with a woman in his chambers.

"Seen Judge Mullins having sex with a girl," Adkins said in the recording.

When asked how she knew it was the judge, Adkins replied: "I've been in front of him, his face is pretty clear on there."

Former Sheriff Mickey Stines is charged with Mullins' murder. Police say Stines walked into the judge's chambers in September and shot him several times.

Adams said she does not believe Stines was involved in the alleged misconduct, though she suspects he may have known about it.

"I think he knew but one thing I do know - he was never inappropriate with me," Adams said.

When asked about the timing of her allegations coming forward after Mullins' death, Adams defended her decision to speak publicly.

"How convenient for me to have the space to heal, to be able to talk without me feeling like my whole life is gonna be ruined even more than they already have," Adams said.