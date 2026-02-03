Former journalist Tom Eblen sworn in as Lexington's new 3rd District council member

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Former Lexington journalist Tom Eblen is now a member of the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government, sworn in on Tuesday morning as the new council member for Lexington’s 3rd District.

“I was really honored when she (Mayor Linda Gorton) asked me. It was not something I really sought but I’m thrilled to be doing it,” Eblen said.

Mayor Gorton is having to make several council appointments as a total of seven members have either left the job or announced they won’t be seeking reelection in 2026.

“A person with experience of some kind, and a person who will have a perspective on government that’s open," Gorton explained. "Someone who is open to new ideas and good at working with other people. Always looking for someone who is steady. I’ve always admired him because if you know him, he can talk to anybody and he thinks about things. Someone like that can work well with other council members and with the administration."

Mayor Linda Gorton appointed Eblen to fill the seat vacated by Hannah LeGris. The appointment runs for 11 months through the end of LeGris's term, after which Eblem can seek reelection.

Eblen is hoping to bring to this position the same traits he applied while covering many of the same issues he’ll now be dealing with first-hand.

“The same values as a journalist will guide me as a councilmember: transparency, accountability, fairness and fact-based analysis,” Eblen said. “I never expected to be on this side of the microphone. but when Mayor Gorton asked me to take this job, I knew it was an opportunity to learn more about my hometown and place I truly love,” the Lexington native added.

Eblen was born in District 3, which includes the University of Kentucky.

