Former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin arrested on movie set in Bourbon County

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — Bourbon County dispatch confirmed to LEX News that former Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin was taken into custody on Thursday.

No other information has been released at this time.

According to court documents, a bench warrant was active for Bevin's arrest in Jefferson County as a part of an ongoing dissolution of marriage case between Bevin and his ex-wife, Glenna Bevin, over their son, Jonah Bevin.

Louisville Public Media reports that the former governor, who served from 2015 to 2019, was arrested on a Paris movie set where he was playing an extra.

Covering Kentucky Judge orders arrest of Bevin for failing to turn over documents in court case Mack Carmack

This is a developing story, stay with us on air and online at LEX18.com when more information is available.