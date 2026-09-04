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Former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin arrested on movie set in Bourbon County

Matt Bevin
Timothy D. Easley/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2019, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin speaks with reporters in Frankfort, Ky., as he conceded the gubernatorial race to Democrat challenger Andy Beshear. Kentucky lawmakers advanced a proposal Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, to limit a governor's pardon powers, reflecting the anger still burning over former Gov. Bevin's flurry of last-minute pardons in late 2019. The proposed constitutional change would prevent the former Republican governor's successors from doing the same thing in their final days in office. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
Matt Bevin
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BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — Bourbon County dispatch confirmed to LEX News that former Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin was taken into custody on Thursday.

No other information has been released at this time.

According to court documents, a bench warrant was active for Bevin's arrest in Jefferson County as a part of an ongoing dissolution of marriage case between Bevin and his ex-wife, Glenna Bevin, over their son, Jonah Bevin.

Louisville Public Media reports that the former governor, who served from 2015 to 2019, was arrested on a Paris movie set where he was playing an extra.

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This is a developing story, stay with us on air and online at LEX18.com when more information is available.

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