KY Family Court judge issues, recalls bench warrant for former Gov. Matt Bevin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Jefferson County Civil District Circuit, Family Court Judge Angela Johnson both issued and recalled a bench warrant against former Gov. Matt Bevin for failure to appear in court on Friday. This issued bench warrant marks the second warrant Johnson has issued against Bevin in 2026, as the first was issued on March 27.

The warrant was issued against Bevin after he appeared in a court hearing on Friday via Zoom, when he was previously asked to appear in court in person. As video from the hearing revealed, Bevin claimed he failed to appear in person due to ongoing property damage at his home.

"I told you to be here. We told you multiple times to be here and reminded you to be here on Wednesday. Now based on what I've glanced at, you have the means to get a flight here. Property damage is not a sufficient excuse," Johnson told Bevin in court.

The penalty for failure to appear in court is 14 days served in jail or a fine of $250. The bench warrant has since been recalled by Johnson, according to Jefferson County Family Court documents.

The hearing was scheduled as a part of an ongoing dissolution of marriage case between Bevin and his ex-wife, Glenna Bevins, over their son, Jonah Bevin, assigned to Judge Johnson.

In March, Bevin's attorneys claimed that Johnson should be removed from the case, stating she could not provide him a fair trial as she appeared to be motivated by bias against him. According to a court order filed in April, Johnson denied Bevin's request to disqualify herself from the case.

Aside from the bench warrant, also filed in court on Friday was a respondent's notice of production against Bevin requesting evidence and records for attorneys to counsel Jonah. Such requested documents included Bevin's checking account statements, Bevin's 2026 salary statement, and the marital settlement agreement filed between Glenna and Bevins.

Bevin is next scheduled to appear in court on July 28 at 9 a.m. in Jefferson County Family Court, according to documents.

See LEX News' previous coverage of this story below:

Judge involved in Matt Bevin's child support case declines to recuse herself

Covering Kentucky Judge involved in Matt Bevin's child support case will not recuse herself Rosemary Kelley

Court of Appeals recalls arrest warrant for former Kentucky governor Matt Bevin

Covering Kentucky Court of Appeals recalls arrest warrant for former Kentucky governor Matt Bevin Rosemary Kelley

Adopted son of former KY Governor Matt Bevin says Bevin wanted him to 'disappear'