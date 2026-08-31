Former LEX 18 Anchor Nancy Cox releases memoir reflecting on journalism career

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Kentucky Hall of Fame journalist and former LEX 18 News anchor Nancy Cox is sharing stories from her life and career in a new memoir, "Anchored: Reporting From My Kentucky Home."

Cox, a familiar face to Kentucky television viewers for more than three decades, says the book offers readers a behind-the-scenes look at journalism, the people she met throughout her career and the experiences that shaped her life in the Commonwealth.

Nancy Cox

In "Anchored," Cox reflects on her small-town upbringing, major news events and natural disasters she covered, and the resilience of Kentuckians she encountered while reporting across the state. The memoir also explores personal moments and lessons learned during her years in television news.

Cox retired after a 33-year broadcasting career and has since been inducted into both the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame and the Kentucky Broadcasting Hall of Fame.

The memoir will be available beginning Sept. 10 through Joseph-Beth Booksellers, Nancy Cox Media, Amazon and Bookshop.org.