Former Lexington homicide detective writes true crime book

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Five years after retiring from the Lexington Police Department, former homicide detective David Lyons is sharing his insights about the true crime phenomenon and its effects on real-life murder investigations.

Lyons, who retired as a commander, has written a new book examining whether true crime enthusiasts help or hurt police work. The book draws on his law enforcement expertise and his wife Wendy's passion for true crime, which they already showcase in their podcast, The Murder Police Podcast.

"I think just more knowledge about how the system works, what goes on in a police department, what goes on in a homicide investigation, why things are happening, why things appear to not be happening," Lyons said.

According to Lyons, true crime enthusiasts can contribute positively to police investigations when they follow proper guidelines. This means following all local laws, not approaching suspects, and avoiding accusations on social media against people who have not been criminally charged.

"The other thing too is that you will remind those people if they're bad, if they're dirty in this, you'll remind them to go underground and shut up, and that's not what the investigators need," Lyons said.

He emphasized community involvement can even be the key to solving crimes.

"I saw so many cases get solved over things that you and I would look at and say that's kind of ridiculously small, but they fit a piece that they're waiting on to make that work," Lyons said.

Lyons hopes his behind-the-scenes examination of the cultural phenomenon will educate readers and potentially lead to justice.

The public can meet David and Wendy Lyons at a live Murder Police podcast recording Saturday, Nov. 8 at the Mirror Twin Annex on National Avenue in Lexington. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the show begins at 6:15 p.m. The free event is open to the public, and the first 20 attendees will receive a complimentary copy of the book.