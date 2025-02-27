Former Lexington Vice Mayor Isabel Yates dies at 100

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Isabel Yates, the former vice mayor of Lexington, has died at 100.

Yates became a resident of Lexington in 1963, where she raised four children and served as a tour director, her obituary states. Fondly called "Mrs. Fundraiser," Yates spent her time volunteering for a number of organizations she was passionate about.

Yates served on Lexington's city council from 1991 to 2002, and was elected to the vice mayor position in 1998. During that time, she championed improvements for the city's sewer system, as well as the restoration of the Kentucky Theatre and the preservation of McConnell Springs.

"She was the recipient of many civic awards, honoring her for her many contributions to the community," her obituary said. "Her legacy will continue, with several community awards that have been named after her as tribute to her lifestyle of public service."

Mayor Linda Gorton said in a statement that Yates was the "true definition of a steel magnolia," approaching difficult issues with grace but with the resolve to do what was right.

"She took on the tough issues – we called her the ‘Stormwater Queen’ as she led the drive to improve our sewers," Gorton said. "She also focused on quality of life, raising funds for countless projects, including the renovation of the Kentucky Theatre. She fought for years to save and restore McConnell Springs, Lexington’s birthplace. For me she was a mentor and a friend."

Yates served as vice mayor for the first four years Gorton served on the city's council, giving her the opportunity to "learn from the best."

"‘You better be proud of the place where you live, and you should live so the place is proud of you,’ Isabel often said," Gorton said. "Isabel, we were proud to know you."

An alumni of the University of South Carolina, Yates received her master's degree from Ohio State University. She is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Wilson Yates, and two sisters.

Yates' visitation is scheduled for Monday, March 3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Christ Church Cathedral. A funeral will follow on March 4 at 2 p.m., with a private inurnment.

View Yates' full obituary here.

