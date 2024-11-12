Former New Orleans Saints field now at Nicholasville park

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A multi-sports complex at John Preece Park has been in the works for a long time. Today, the project took a major step towards completion.

“This property was purchased in 2005, but the dream was a little bit before that,” said judge executive David West of Jessamine County. “It’s great to be part of a legacy project, one that will be enjoyed for generations.”

Officials from Nicholasville and Jessamine County joined to cut the ribbon on a new turf football field at John Preece Park. This turf has some extra significance, however, because it was donated by the New Orleans Saints.

“When we had this opportunity to receive this turf for this facility, it was just exciting for our community to utilize something that actually was played on by NFL players,” said Nicholasville mayor Alex Carter.

“When the Saints donated the turf field, that was about a $500,000 gift to the community,” West said. “That really kickstarted this. It obviously saved a lot of funds. It made the dream come true.”

“The base was already here for the turf field, but getting that donation from the Saints meant everything to this project, and then the city stepped up and did some of the finish work, and now we’ve got a turf field to play on.”

Each year, the Saints replace their turf at Caesar’s Superdome and donate the used material. This turf was used in the 2022 season, and LEX 18 covered the initial donation.

Around the field, you can still see faint signs of the previous owners. The turf now has markings to be converted for football, soccer, or two softball fields.

“We’re excited to have our youth take advantage of this opportunity and enjoy this for many years,” Carter said.

With the field open, this is still just an early phase in the master plans for John Preece Park.

“In the future we hope to have an 1,100 seat stadium here,” West said. “We hope to hold some community events, some concerts, have some tourism efforts that will come to Jessamine County as well.”

To inquire about using the field, contact the Nicholasville-Jessamine County Parks and Recreation department.

