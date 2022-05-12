Watch
Former prosecutor Russell Coleman enters Kentucky AG's race

United States Attorney Russell M. Coleman, right, speaks during a news conference at the Owensboro Police Department as Owensboro Police Chief Arthur Ealum stands at left, April, 18, 2019, in Owensboro, Ky. Former Coleman on Thursday, May 12, 2022 entered the suddenly wide open race for attorney general in Kentucky, vowing to deliver a crackdown on violent crime and drug trafficking while pointing to his extensive criminal justice resume.
Former U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman has entered the suddenly wide-open race for attorney general in Kentucky after Daniel Cameron announced his run for governor.

The Republican is vowing to deliver a crackdown on violent crime and drug trafficking if he's elected as Kentucky's top law enforcement official.

He's also pointing to his extensive criminal justice resume. Coleman touted his ties to ex-President Donald Trump in announcing his candidacy Thursday.

Trump appointed Coleman as U.S. attorney for the western half of Kentucky.

Coleman’s career includes stints as an FBI special agent, assistant commonwealth’s attorney and senior adviser and legal counsel to Sen. Mitch McConnell.

