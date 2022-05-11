Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron files paperwork to run for governor in 2023

(LEX 18) — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has filed paperwork Wednesday to run for governor in 2023.

Cameron filed a statement of spending intent with the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance, indicating that the spending would go towards a gubernatorial election.

The attorney general joins a crowded GOP field to join the gubernatorial race. He's the third statewide leader to announce his run, following State Auditor Mike Harmon and Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles.

In 2019, Cameron became the first African-American in Kentucky to serve as attorney general. Last year, he led the legal fight against COVID-related restrictions that Gov. Beshear imposed. Cameron won the case in the Kentucky Supreme Court, which cleared the way for new laws to rein in the governor's emergency powers.

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear has announced he is running for reelection. Last month, Gov. Beshear's campaign says he has raised nearly $2.4 million in the six months since announcing his campaign for re-election. His campaign also says they have $2.2 million cash on hand.