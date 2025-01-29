Former sheriff reacts to sentencing of man who killed Scott County deputy Caleb Conley

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Outside the Scott County Justice Building, Georgetown stood still, waiting for the sentencing of Steven Sheangshang to take place. After it was handed down, you could sense the relief.

State Rep. Tony Hampton was the Scott County Sheriff when Deputy Conley was killed. He is thankful the process will no longer have to be dragged out.

“The past almost two years has been a day at a time,” Hampton said in a press conference. “We got through this, and people asked me, how do you get through it? You have to. You have to hold it together for your community, your staff, and for the family.”

Outside of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Hampton added, “I think maybe it will help us start moving forward more so than we have been able to. Like I said up there, we had to move on, we had to move forward as far as work, we had to come to work every day and find a way to deal with the grief, but also still do our jobs.”

For a moment today, the Scott County community paused once again for the sentencing.

“I wasn’t surprised,” Hampton said. “I thought we would have a good turnout, that’s just how this community is, especially your law enforcement community. We’re all family, and everybody wanted to be here to surround Caleb’s family."

Though he has a new role in Frankfort, Rep. Hampton said he thinks about Caleb Conley every day.

“Caleb was the brightest young man I ever knew, I ever employed. He was one of a kind, and there will never be another Caleb.”

“Every day, every night. I think about him every day, and I don’t think that will ever change.”

