Former sheriff returns from retirement to restore trust in Robertson County

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Randy Insko stepped out of retirement and into a challenging situation after being appointed interim Robertson County Sheriff following his predecessor's arrest on drunk driving charges.

"Right at this moment I don't have a cruiser to drive," Insko said.

According to Robertson County Judge Executive Valerie Grigson Miley, the decision came after many hours of discussion with the magistrates. They believe that, given the circumstances, the appointed sheriff needs "experience and expertise," which Insko has after serving the county for 21 years.

Insko served as sheriff from 1992 until 2013 and returned after the recent controversy involving former Sheriff Terry Gray.

Gray was recently arrested and charged with his third DUI in two years after Mason County deputies say he was driving drunk at speeds in excess of 110 miles per hour in his official cruiser. Jail intake video shows Gray admitting to drinking nine shots of alcohol before his arrest.

Gray resigned one day after the governor called for him to step down. Soon after, Insko stepped up to fill the void.

"Don't get me wrong, Terry Gray is a friend of mine and I hope he gets the help he needs and I know it's hard on his family," Insko said.

When asked if Gray should be held accountable for his alleged actions, Insko was clear in his response.

"Yes, I do. When you do something like that you should be held accountable for it. I just don't know what he was thinking," Insko said.

Currently, Insko is operating the department single-handedly, with no deputies under his command.

Insko has been thrust back into office during the department's busiest time of the year - property tax collection. While he's brushing up on new technology, Insko says he's focusing on building back the public's trust.

"I hope they place a little trust in me knowing I'm not going to do that. In official duty - you don't drink on the job, you just don't drink on the job and do this," Insko said.

Insko is only serving in an interim role until next year when a new sheriff is elected. He says he appreciates the Kentucky State Police and neighboring police agencies helping out during the transition.