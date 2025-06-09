Former state representative, principal Charlie Miller has died at 85

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Former Kentucky State Representative Charlie Miller, who served as a principal in Jefferson County until 2002, has died. He was 85.

First elected in 1998, Miller served the 28th District until 2022, when he was beat for reelection. Prior to politics, Miller served as the principal at Pleasure Ridge High School until retiring from the role in 2002.

"He passed away with his family by his side. Mr. Miller was, and always will be the greatest Panther of all time," Pleasure Ridge Park Panther Athletics said in a statement on Sunday. "Everyone that ever met him fell in love with his charm and wit. His impact on Athletics at PRP was profound. His leadership led to many championships and achievements."

The Kentucky Democratic Party also released a statement regarding Miller's passing.

“Kentucky has lost a true public servant," Said KDP Chair Colmon Eldridge. "From the classroom to the Capitol, Rep. Miller worked for the benefit of all Kentuckians, especially our children. His accomplishments will have a generational impact on our Commonwealth, and the KDP extends our deepest condolences to his family members and friends.”

"Mr. Miller always told his students, “Have a happy day.” Let’s strive to do so every day in his honor. May his memory be a blessing," said Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg on social media.