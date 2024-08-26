Former UK Men's Basketball team manager passes away

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky Basketball team saw a lot of success in the mid to late 1980’s. They made three Elite Eight appearances, and a Final Four run, in addition to sending a few players to the NBA draft.

A lot of people think that superstars like two-time SEC player of the year Kenny “Sky” Walker are the reason the team was able to make those deep runs, and they aren’t wrong. But just like the fans of Big Blue looked up to Sky, in many ways, Kenny looked up to the late Tim Jackson. He was a team manager who ended up being a good friend of his.

“Once you put on that uniform, or if you represent UK the way that Tim did, the older you get, the more you appreciative you are. For what you were able to do during your time there,” said Walker.

“I’m glad I got to call him a friend. Because normally you just develop friendships like that with teammates. He just became one of the guys, because he worked very hard to get in that position. And I’m proud of him,” he added.

Their friendship extended beyond the hardwood.

“We lost a part of our family,” Walker said.

Jackson would take his Wildcat family to Douglass Park, an area he grew up around, and bring them to community events.

“That helped us at the University of Kentucky basketball players, integrate into the neighborhood. It was a positive effect, and he had a lot to do with that.”

In addition to the family and friend-oriented mentality Jackson showed, he also showed perseverance and character. Every day for school, and practice, he would walk from the Douglass Park area, to UK’s campus. Until Coach Joe Hall and the athletic director at the time got him a dorm room on campus.

“That’s how much the coaches and everyone really thought of Tim, and the work that he put in.” Walker said. “They understood where he came from and they gave him the opportunity, and I would say he made the most of his opportunity.”

Even almost four decades after they met, Walker and Jackson would stay in touch on a regular basis. Now him, and the rest of the University of Kentucky Basketball Community have to come to peace with loosing a dear friend.

“It was his time,” Walker concluded.

