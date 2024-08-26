Lexington Police confirm first unlawful camping arrest since Safer Kentucky Act went into effect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police confirm they've made their first arrest for unlawful camping in the city since the Safer Kentucky Act went into effect July 15.

Robert Vincent was arrested four days ago for unlawful camping downtown at 111 West Main Street for failing to follow a reasonable order on multiple occasions.

Vincent was arrested just after 9 p.m. August 22, fourteen days after being cited for sleeping on the sidewalk in the entry way.

Ginny Ramsey from the Catholic Action Center says a significant number of people have been cited for illegal camping since July 15, and she's sending this message:

"It's so important for the people to understand that they've got to follow through with the legal steps," Ramsey said.

House Bill 5, in action since July 15, outlaws sleeping and camping in public places. Part of Ramsey's job at CAC is to send the message to anyone violating the Safer Kentucky Act

to go to court.

"So far they've been dismissing them, and the judges aren't even charging court fees. Now we've got to be careful on this because some people had other charges along with it," Ramsey added.

Back at the Catholic Action Center, especially now that the Safer Kentucky Act has been around for six weeks, Rodney Rittenberry is thankful he can stay at CAC.

"I finally found a place to lay my head at...every night," Rittenberry said.

Rittenberry, who gets three meals per day staying at CAC, says if it weren't for CAC, he would be in jail.

That type of response is part of the reason Ramsey continues her work helping those experiencing homelessness.

According to Ramsey, several citations have been issued for unlawful camping in Lexington since July 15.

LEX18 is waiting on a response from Lexington Police after submitting an open records request.