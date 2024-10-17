Former UK student sentenced to 1 year in prison, community service for racial slurs against student worker

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Former University of Kentucky student Sophia Rosing was sentenced on Wednesday to 12 months in custody and 100 hours of community service after she was captured on camera in 2022 repeatedly calling a UK student employee racial slurs.

Rosing, whoplead guilty to four counts of fourth-degree assault alongside other charges in August, made a statement and apology to Kylah Spring, who Rosing called the slur and physically assaulted, along with the Black community.

In 2022, Rosing, who appeared intoxicated, attempted to enter Boyd Hall when Spring was working the front desk. Spring was required to call a resident advisor to check on the well-being of Rosing, Spring said in a Tiktok after the incident.

Rosing then became violent, calling Spring racial slurs and kicking her.

Rosing remains banned from UK's campusand is not eligible to re-enroll.