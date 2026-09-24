Former Walmart employee surprised by coworkers as she begins first year teaching at Georgetown Middle School

LEXINGTON, KY. (LEX NEWS) — A Georgetown Middle School teacher received a big surprise from former coworkers and friends Thursday afternoon as she begins her new career in the classroom.

Sarah Parker spent six years decorating cakes at Walmart and building connections with her community before stepping into a classroom at Georgetown Middle School as an 8th grade teacher. When she made the career change, she knew she needed a few things to get her classroom ready.

Her former coworkers surprised her Thursday afternoon with classroom supplies she had listed on a registry before leaving the company.

"I just feel so loved right now," Parker said.

Parker started working at Walmart when she was 16 years old. While working there, she also earned her degree from the University of Kentucky and pursued her dream of becoming a teacher.

"I'm just overwhelmed with joy. I poured so much of my life into that company. I feel like I was raised there," Parker said.

Walmart Store Manager Josh Martin said the team wanted to help Parker get her classroom off the ground.

"Before Sarah left us, she made a registry list with some items to help get her classroom going, and we took it and ran with it," Martin said.

Martin said the surprise was the store's way of showing appreciation for everything Parker gave to her coworkers and the community.

"We were able to connect together and purchase quite a bit of the items on her list to kind of get her started. It's just a small token that we could give back to Sarah for all the things that she gave to our store associates in our community," Martin said.

As her first year in the classroom continues, Parker said she is focused on giving back in a new way.

"Starting out as my first year, there's a lot that I need to help create a good learning environment, but just having all the tools for my students to be successful, there's a lot that I needed. So having a company that I worked for step up and help me with that is just unbelievable," Parker said.

Parker said she is looking forward to making an impact on her students.

"I just love helping the younger generation. I love seeing all their bright ideas and helping foster some of their really good skills and habits and things that they can transfer into their adult life," Parker said.

Ana Medina is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to her at ana.medina@wlex.tv