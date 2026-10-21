Former Wolfe County Animal Shelter Treasurer accused of stealing $112K

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A former treasurer of the Wolfe County Animal Shelter has been indicted on allegations she stole more than $112,000 from the nonprofit over a five-year period.

The indictment centers on Pam Pilgrim, who previously served as treasurer and was a member of the shelter's board of trustees. LEX News first interviewed Pilgrim in February 2019 after flooding damaged the Wolfe County Animal Shelter.

"Last night this was all under water," Pilgrim said at the time while describing the flood damage.

According to the shelter's Facebook page, the Wolfe County Animal Shelter operates as a nonprofit organization and receives funding assistance from Wolfe County.

More than seven years after the flood, Pilgrim is now facing a felony charge. A Wolfe County grand jury indicted her on one count of theft by unlawful taking over $10,000.

According to the indictment, Pilgrim unlawfully took or exercised control over funds belonging to the shelter totaling more than $112,000 between January 2019 and July 2024.

A source with direct knowledge of the investigation told LEX News that concerns were raised after county officials noticed alleged irregularities, including checks written for lawn care services. The source said those expenditures drew attention because Wolfe County Fiscal Court already pays for mowing and other maintenance expenses at the shelter.

The source said an audit later uncovered additional alleged discrepancies, and the findings were turned over to the Kentucky Attorney General's Office, which is prosecuting the case.

LEX News attempted to contact Pilgrim for comment but was unsuccessful.

Pilgrim was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday, but the special judge assigned to the case postponed the hearing until later this month to allow her time to hire an attorney.

An indictment is an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

