Fort Boonesborough State Park campground closed until fall due to flood damage

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fort Boonesborough State Park has seen better days.

Park manager Jack Winburn said the picnic areas, boat ramp, hiking trails, and the actual fort are all closed. The fort is set to reopen April 23, but the campground likely won't open again until October.

Winburn said the Kentucky River crested at 35 feet. On a typical day, it's only 13 to 15 feet near the park.

"That makes it the fifth biggest in our history, and we had the 13th biggest just seven weeks ago in the middle of February," said Winburn. "We hadn't recovered from the first one when this one hit."

He said the goal now is to slowly recover.

"The main focus is to keep our staff safe and work towards keeping guests safe until we partially reopen," said Winburn.

Winburn said to those impacted by the recent flooding, General Butler State Resort Park is providing congregate shelter options to victims.

