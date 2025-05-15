Forum held for community members regarding proposed Kroger in Hamburg

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Another Kroger could be coming to Lexington off of Winchester Road near Executive Drive and Fredrick Douglass High School.

Wednesday night community members were able to ask questions about the proposal, which also includes an apartment complex and shopping center.

Before the project takes off, a zone change has to be approved.

"There's a zone change involved to permit the larger Kroger store and a development plan process," said Dentons attorney Darby Turner. "What's been filed is a preliminary development plan."

The hot topic was traffic. A presenter explained there will likely be a connection at Joan Drive and a connection further up on Charleston.

"We didn't hear any clear answers as to what was going to happen with the roads that are going to be adjoining the new Kroger," said resident Marion Murray.

Murray said some people are upset because the proposed project could affect several neighborhoods in the Eastland Parkway Area. She also mentioned light pollution and walkability.

Council member Denise Gray helped organize the meeting. She encouraged residents to keep an open mind and ask questions.

"I've heard a lot about fears, because people fear what they don't know, they fear the new," said Gray."If it works for the people it works for me."

A public hearing on the zone change is scheduled for June 26 at the Lexington Fayette County council chamber at 200 E. Main Street.