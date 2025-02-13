'Foster Grandparent' program brings generations together to improve child care

BOYLE CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — At a Boyle County preschool center, every day is an opportunity for young children to get a "head start" in life.

The pre-K Head Start center, run by Blue Grass Community Action Partnership (BGCAP), welcomes dozens of kids every day at zero cost to families.

"I really feel like Head Start changes the trajectory of many children's lives. It's a really great program," said teacher Rachel Valencia.

"We are very short on daycares in this area, so to take your kid somewhere safe and to know they're going to be safe and have fun is a great relief."

BGCAP Head Start centers operate in six counties in central Kentucky. Similar options are available across the state, but some communities lack awareness of the program.

According to a 2023 report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation, the average Kentucky family spends over $7,000 annually on childcare.

The report also found that 12% of families experience job changes due to childcare needs. Consequently, a free option like Head Start in Boyle County is a tremendous help.

The program, however, is looking for some assistance.

Valencia, who works with kids ages three to five daily, emphasized that a little help can make a big difference.

Shirley Sanders, a senior volunteer with BGCAP, said that the partnership is seeking more volunteers to serve as "foster grandparents."

"The grandparent is there to really be a mentor and a support system while they're in the classroom," explained Kelsey Halcomb, director of volunteer training.

The volunteers focus on one-on-one assistance for children with extra needs as they prepare for kindergarten, typically working 15-20 hours per week.

Senior volunteers also receive a tax-exempt stipend, which many use as extra spending money while in retirement.

"There is a childcare issue. There's a need for childcare, for affordable childcare, and having the grandparent in the classroom helps teachers. They can't have eyes on all children all the time, and it's really hard to focus if we need to," Halcomb said.

The topic of affordable childcare has been a hot issue in Frankfort.

"Lots of kids don't have access to preschool, so I think it's prepared them for kindergarten and gotten them used to the school setting," Valencia remarked.

Head Start is confronting this problem head-on, ensuring that kids in Boyle County receive the early education they need to succeed.

To learn more or to become a "foster grandparent" in Anderson, Boyle, Franklin, Jessamine, Mercer, or Woodford Counties, you can contact Kelsey Halcomb by email at kelsey.halcomb@bgcap.org or by phone at 502-848-8701.