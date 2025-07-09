Founder of Bluegrass Irish Society William 'Bill' Patrick Enright has died

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The founder of the Bluegrass Irish Society and the Lexington St. Patrick's Parade and Festival, William "Bill" Patrick Enright, reportedly died on July 6.

A post from the community organization read that Enright's "tireless dedication transformed our city's tradition."

The organization said that Enright was a proud Chicago native and served in the U.S. Army before bringing his family to Lexington for a career at IBM, while noting that he was also involved in several community organizations.

"Bill's heart belonged to the St. Patrick's Parade, which he led for an incredible 39 years," the post read.

"As the Irish say, 'Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.' May he rest at God's right hand," the organization stated.

A celebration of life for Enright and his wife of more than 54 years Carol is scheduled to take place on Friday, July 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at McCarthy's Irish bar, located at 117 South Upper Street in Lexington.

The memorial visitation and service will take place on Saturday, July 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, located at 3421 Harrodsburg Road in Lexington.