Four-hooved UK fans cheer on the Cats during SEC tournament

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — At Shadowbrook Farm in Jessamine County, there's a few Wildcat fans that can't cheer, can't make a layup, and likely wouldn't be allowed into Rupp Arena for a basketball game.

Their names are Dusty Rose, Ellie Mae, and Gremlin.

"These are my babies. My grandchildren are grown, and these are my kids. I love them to death," said pet owner Martha Coughenour.

She and her daughter, Kris, and friend, Bernie, take the miniature horse and two Jerusalem donkeys out in the community.

"The kids really love to see the little mini horses in the parades," said Bernie.

Coughenour said her ponies are the Wildcats' biggest, or maybe smallest, fans. She said her little herd will support them, win or lose.

"We're hoping they bring them good luck!" said Coughenour.

The mini ponies will be donning their attire Thursday after the Wildcats beat LSU on Wednesday.