Four teens charged in Daviess County after crashing stolen SUV into home, causing fire

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Four teens have been charged after police say they allegedly stole an SUV, crashed it into a home and caused a fire, the Daviess County Sheriff's Office reports.

According to the agency, crews initially responded to the 5400 block of Arlington Drive on the night of April 5 for reports of a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews found that an SUV had struck a home, causing the blaze; two adults and three children escaped uninjured. The driver of the vehicle remained unknown.

The owner of the vehicle told police that the vehicle was in the possession of a friend; that individual later told officials they was unaware the vehicle was missing. According to DCSO, security camera footage revealed that the vehicle had been stolen by three subjects, and witnesses detailed to police that the vehicle had been seen driving at a high rate of speed prior to the collision.

Through a ten-day investigation, detectives interviewed several residents in the Colony States neighborhood and reviewed camera footage, which reportedly showed suspects checking the door handles on several vehicles on the night of the crash.

The teens, three of which are aged 14 and another 16 have now been charged in connection to the collision; three of those teens are now booked in the Warren County Regional Juvenile Detention Center, and the other was released into their parents' custody.

Charges include criminal trespassing, leaving the scene of an accident, theft of auto over $10,000, and criminal mischief.