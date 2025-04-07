Frankfort church serving free hot meals to people in need

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — From clothing, to a warm place to sleep, many Kentuckians don't have access to the essentials right now.

But one church in Frankfort is making sure they don't have to go without food.

Tiangello Hill spent Monday morning grilling wings, ribs and hot dogs outside First Baptist Church on Clinton Street.

The food is hot — and free — for anyone in need.

While First Baptist has been spared from floodwaters, Hill says he's seen the damage across Frankfort. As a pastor, he wants the church to be there for people.

"Seeing the people displaced, seeing people have to evacuate, knowing that as a result of flooding and evacuations people lost things, may not have the essentials to have a hot meal, I just felt obligated to step up and help as many people as we can," he told LEX 18.

He told us the Kiwanis Club was also going to get involved and set up a second grill on Monday.