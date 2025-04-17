Frankfort church to hold free community breakfast Easter Sunday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — This year’s Easter service at First United Methodist Church is not following tradition due to devastation brought by recent flooding. Instead of the usual ceremonies, church leaders have opted for a different approach to support their neighbors in need.

Sunday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the church will open its doors for a pancake breakfast for those affected by flooding, first responders included.

“We are committed to love our neighbors, to be a downtown church, and our neighbors need us to be the hands and feet of Christ,” said Rev. Leanne Hadley, associate pastor.

While First United Methodist didn’t experience much damage in the flooding, many of their neighbors were devastated.

“It’s heartbreaking. If you go right around the corner from us, they’re underwater,” Hadley said.

With Easter Sunday just around the corner, Hadley proposed a different type of church service to her congregation. Instead of a traditional Easter service in their Sunday best, the church will hold a casual, free community breakfast. The church will have enough pancakes to feed around 400 people.

“We’re excited to welcome everyone,” Hadley said. “We're gonna dress down, we asked our congregation not to wear their finest but to wear jeans and sweatshirts and tshirts so that anyone who comes will feel comfortable.”

The church will still hold a worship service from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday morning, but Hadley emphasized that the public does not need to attend the worship service to partake in the breakfast.

“This isn’t a hook to get you to join our church. We just really want to take care of our neighbors and love them,” Hadley said.