Frankfort firefighter battles kidney disease, searching for living donor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — There are more than 100,000 people waiting for a kidney. Frankfort firefighter Ben Bonfert is one of them.

"I've always tried to help people and I don't want to be on the receiving end," said Bonfert.

Bonfert was first diagnosed with kidney disease when he was 12. He's been relatively healthy until the last couple of years, and the last two months have been rough. He said he's had brain fog and is fatigued.

The waiting period for a deceased donor is currently 4 to 6 years.

He starts dialysis in a few weeks and is hoping to find a living donor. He said he also wants to spread awareness of the disease and the importance of organ donation.

"I'm not doing this for me," said Bonfert.

His motivation is to have a long healthy life for his three-year-old daughter Charlotte.

"I'm the kind of person that's always been able to figure out things and even though I feel like I don't have the same energy that I used to, I'm still waking up and trying to find the best I can be," said Bonfert.

If you want to see if you're a match for Ben, call the University of Kentucky Transplant Center at 859-323-2467. The cost of testing is free, as well as the procedure.