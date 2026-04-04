Frankfort firefighters extinguish pawn shop set ablaze

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Frankfort Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the corner of Taylor Avenue and Benson Valley Road early Saturday morning. According to officials, the Three Bridges Pawn Shop was set ablaze.

According to a social media post by the Frankfort-Franklin County Office of Emergency Management, both roads were temporarily blocked as firefighters extinguished the flames. Snow Hill Road was used as a detour.

By 12 p.m. Saturday, all roads were cleared. According to the Franklin County Fire Department, no injuries were reported from the incident.