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Frankfort firefighters extinguish pawn shop set ablaze

Three Bridges Pawn Shop fire
City of Frankfort Fire &amp; EMS
Three Bridges Pawn Shop fire
Three Bridges Pawn Shop fire
Posted

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Frankfort Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the corner of Taylor Avenue and Benson Valley Road early Saturday morning. According to officials, the Three Bridges Pawn Shop was set ablaze.

According to a social media post by the Frankfort-Franklin County Office of Emergency Management, both roads were temporarily blocked as firefighters extinguished the flames. Snow Hill Road was used as a detour.

By 12 p.m. Saturday, all roads were cleared. According to the Franklin County Fire Department, no injuries were reported from the incident.

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