Frankfort flood victims face tough decisions ahead

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Big Eddy Road in Frankfort is among the hardest-hit areas following recent flooding and a landslide. Three of Franklin County's six condemned homes are located on the road. Nat Reynolds, who moved to his home in 2020, finds himself in a difficult situation.

Reynolds lives next to the three homes that have been condemned but remains cautiously optimistic about his own home's future.

"There's a lot unknown right now because we're so close to the landslide that we don't know if they're gonna show up and tell us — hey, your house is done, too," Reynolds explained.

Despite the looming threat, he is resolute about staying.

"We're Big Eddy people — blessed on Big Eddy, that's what we all say," he said.

Reynolds' neighbors' home were condemned due to a landslide and the house closest to his recently lost even more ground. Reynolds shared photos showing a tree uprooted and taking part of the yard with it.

"That is what it looked like on Thursday, and this was the tree yesterday; today, the tree pulled out and has fallen down now," he noted.

For now, Reynolds feels safe.

However, others aren't as sure. Franklin County Judge Executive Michael Mueller acknowledges the community has been through a lot, pointing out that many of the homes also flooded in February.

"People are getting tired," Mueller said.

Mueller explains that 179 homes and buildings in Franklin County have sustained extensive damage. A town hall meeting was held Monday evening to allow residents to ask questions about available resources and the permits needed to rebuild. FEMA representatives were also present to discuss potential federal buyouts.

"Basically, what they're offering now is if you have just had enough and you want to take a buyout—they will give you fair market value before the disaster hit," Mueller said.

In such cases, properties would be demolished and likely converted into greenspace. Mueller recognizes the emotional difficulty of this decision.

"There's a lot of homes that have some history to them, and they just can't stomach the idea of that home being torn down forever," he admitted.

As for Reynolds, he is looking to the future—a future on Big Eddy Road.

"No matter what, we're gonna try to be here. We got summer coming, so we're ready to get the boat out and have some fun."

He understands everything could change but for now he's hoping for the best.

