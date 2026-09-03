Frankfort High School students learn from home after fire, community organizes donation drive to help

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A fire at Frankfort High School is forcing students to learn from home after smoke and water damage spread through about 70% of the building.

The fire broke out Sunday and was contained to one classroom, but damage from the sprinkler system and fire hoses extended far beyond it.

"It was contained in one classroom, but the smoke damage and the water damage from the sprinkler system and the fire hoses was pretty extensive. It's about 70% of the building," Superintendent Sheri Satterly said.

Crews are now using high heat to dry out the building in an effort to get students back in the classroom. In the meantime, teachers are working remotely with students from the First United Methodist Church.

Chromebooks and a week's worth of meals were distributed to students as the school works to maintain continuity.

"We distributed Chromebooks yesterday and handed out a week's worth of meals," Satterly said.

Satterly said the school has experience navigating unexpected disruptions.

"We've navigated COVID and then just a short year and a half ago we navigated a flood. So it's not as stressful as it once was to come up with it on the fly," Satterly said.

No definitive return date has been set for students, but Satterly said the students' attitudes have been encouraging.

"I've seen a lot of them out and about and they do not want to be out of school. And that makes my heart happy," Satterly said.

The South Frankfort Neighborhood Association is organizing a donation drive to benefit the school's Family Resource and Youth Services Center. Many of the resources and goods offered through the center were destroyed in the fire.

"We're collecting school supplies and personal hygiene products for the school's Youth Resource Center," Chris Allison, Vice President for the South Frankfort Neighborhood Association said.

Suggested donation items include teen socks, feminine hygiene products, toothbrushes, travel-size deodorant and toothpaste, tissues, binders, folders, notebooks, index cards, pens and post-it notes.

Donations can be dropped off at 328 Capitol Avenue through September 7. An Amazon wish list is also available for those who prefer to donate online.

"It's really a great community effort," Allison said.