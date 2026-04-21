Frankfort Police asking for public's help after vehicle versus pedestrian collision leaves 1 dead

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Frankfort Police is asking the public for help following a Monday night vehicle versus pedestrian collision that left one person dead.

According to the agency, the collision occurred on an access road off US 127 South near Cook Out just after 7:30 p.m. Eyewitness accounts detail that the vehicle is believed to be a silver passenger car.

"We are asking anyone who was in the area at the time, or anyone who may have noticed a silver passenger car with recent front-end damage, to please come forward," FPD said. "Even the smallest detail could be vital to this investigation."

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the agency at dispatch's non-emergency line, (502) 875-8582.

