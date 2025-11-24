Frankfort restaurant rallies around employee who lost wife to brain aneurysm

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A beloved Frankfort restaurant is rallying around one of their own this Thanksgiving after an unimaginable tragedy struck their family.

Jeremy Howard, a longtime cook at the Brown Barrel Restaurant, lost his wife Mikaya to a brain aneurysm over the weekend. She was just 37 years old and leaves behind four young children, with the youngest not even two years old.

"She was his world," said Frankfort location General Manager Wendy Quire. "And now they've got four kids. They have no mother."

Howard had been the sole provider for his family while Mikaya stayed home to care for their children. Now, his coworkers at the Brown Barrel are determined to help him through this devastating loss.

"Through the years we've become friends -- more like family," said Quire. "This is his family. Everyone who works here. He's part of the Brown Barrel family."

The restaurant has set up tip jars and launched a GoFundMe campaign to help Howard cover expenses and ensure his children can still experience Christmas joy despite their heartbreak. The community has already raised more than $3,500 toward their $10,000 goal.

"We've decided to do a secret Santa," Quire said. "But instead of a Secret Santa we're gonna do just a Secret Santa for his family. Just give gifts for the family."

The outpouring of support from the Frankfort community has been overwhelming, with people contributing whatever they can to help the grieving family.

"It's great it just shows that a lot of people understand, they understand it's the giving season," said owner JP Gibson. "It's not going out and buying presents for themselves, it's about taking care of people. Right now, they're the people that need the most support. It's great that people are reaching out. I don't care if it's a dollar, five dollars, ten dollars, whatever it might be, if someone can help, we ask for your help."

Howard is currently taking time off to grieve and be with his children during this difficult time.

"He's an amazing person. He's got amazing kids. And they're suffering the worst loss that they're ever going to go through," said Quire.

If you'd like to help, dine at the Brown Barrel in Frankfort or Midway and leave a tip in the designated tip jar, or donate to the GoFundMe here.