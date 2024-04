Frankfort restaurants dish up twist on Kentucky Hot Brown

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — 18 restaurants and cafes in Frankfort are celebrating Derby Week with the Kentucky Hot Brown Trail, which runs through Friday. Each restaurant is serving up its own version of the iconic dish.

They include:

Andy’s Artisan Bread – 127 E Todd St

Bourbon On Main – 103 W Main St

Brown Barrel – 204 W Broadway St

Buddy’s Pizza – 212 W. Broadway St

Cliffside Diner – 175 Old Lawrenceburg Rd

Goodwood Brewing – 109 W Main St

Howser Tavern – 311 St Clair St

Jim’s Seafood – 950 Wilkinson Blvd

Kentucky Coffeetree Cafe – 235 W Broadway St

Limewater Bistro – 900 Wilkinson Blvd

Local’s Food Hub – 863 Wilkinson Blvd

Main Street Diner – 227A W Main St

Mi Fiesta – 334 St Clair St

Mortimer Bibb’s Public House – 330 St Clair St

POURter’s – 601 Taylor Ave

Serafini – 243 W Broadway St

Sig Luscher Brewery – 221 Mero St

Stainless Brewing & Spirits – 317 St Clair St

As an added incentive, if you get your passport stamped at two or more locations, you can enter to win gift cards. Just pick up a passport at any Whitaker Bank location in Frankfort.