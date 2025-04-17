Franklin and Woodford Counties deal with landslides after flooding

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The aftermath of the April 2025 flood has left significant damage in Franklin and Woodford Counties, with landslides worsening the situation in several areas.

In Franklin County, Judge Executive Michael Mueller reported that six homes have been condemned, three of which are located on Big Eddy Road along the Kentucky River. "They got what they could but now it's too dangerous - especially that home," Mueller said, referring to the house in the greatest peril. Residents have been forced to leave belongings behind and cannot return until structural and geotechnical engineers assess the safety of the property.

WLEX

Franklin County has recorded 518 homes damaged by the floodwaters, with more than 200 swift-water rescues conducted during the crisis.

Neighboring Woodford County also suffered, particularly in the Clifton and Shoreacres regions along the river. In Clifton, mudslides have compounded flood damage. Judge Executive James Kay reported over 150 homes damaged, with expectations of additional condemnations as evaluations continue.

"Those areas are seeing the same thing like Big Eddy here in Frankfort," Kay said, acknowledging the severity of the situation while noting that Woodford County faces a slightly lesser degree of destruction.

Both counties are working to assess and address the damage, focusing on ensuring public safety and beginning recovery efforts as the floodwaters recede.

