Franklin county brothers killed in house fire remembered by classmates, teachers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Students gathered Wednesday evening at Bondurant Middle School to remember Rylan and Bently Fields.

"It's affected our school community, it's affected our entire community," said Superintendent Mark Kopp.

15-year-old Rylan had a passion for computers and dirt bikes. He was a freshman at Western Hills High School.

13-year-old Bently was an eighth grader at Bondurant where he wrestled. He enjoyed fishing and cooking with his grandmother.

"Sometimes the very worst things can bring out the best in people and that's what we're seeing here," said Kopp. "Our whole community has come together, and our school system has come together, and we're just here to support the family and friends and students who have been affected by this."

Bondurant Middle School principal Enoch Welch told LEX18 the kids have been struggling. They've had grief counselors on site daily.

"They pull kids in small groups and individually and just kind of help them grieve," said Welch.

He said Wednesday's memorial was important for the grieving process.

"This just gives them a chance to say goodbye and be in a place they're familiar and safe with," said Welch.

A service is being held Friday evening for the Rylan and Bently.