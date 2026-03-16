Franklin County family faces home loss nearly a year after flooding as FEMA claim remains under review

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Franklin County family is on the verge of losing their home nearly a year after last spring's devastating flooding — and they said a pending FEMA claim is their last hope.

Terry and Sarah Hicks have lived along the Kentucky River in Franklin County for five years. Last spring, floodwaters inundated their home, forcing the couple to wade through the streets to reach their property.

"We had to wade down the street to get down here. Lost everything in the basement which is my livelihood. My livelihood is in that basement. The way I make my money, the way I pay my bills," Terry Hicks said.

The Hicks are still rebuilding. While insurance covered some repairs, it did not cover everything. Terry, a pipe fitter, lost approximately $9,000 worth of equipment essential to his work.

"I lost a welding machine, grinders, I lost everything," Hicks said.

He applied for assistance through FEMA's Other Needs Assistance Program immediately after a disaster was declared — specifically to replace those tools. Nearly a year later, that claim remains under review, even after he submitted all required documents and contacted FEMA numerous times.

"It's a washer and dryer, some file cabinets, but all I really care about is the tools. I sent them an itemized list, replacement cost, a screenshot of, you know, everything," Hicks said.

Without his tools, Terry's employer eventually had to lay him off. He is currently out of work with no means to purchase replacement equipment.

"She's [my wife is] keeping us fed right now, you know? She's feeding us, God love her. The car payment's behind, the house payment's behind, the two big ones are behind. Three months behind as of today," Hicks said.

The family now faces the potential loss of their home — the same home they have cherished for years along the river.

"It's kind of a double edged sword it'll jump up and bite you. That river we love so much will let you know you're not in charge," Hicks said.

Sarah said the frustration extends beyond his own family.

"You would probably have to censor what I would say to FEMA right now. Nobody knows what they're doing. Somebody has to figure it out because people around here, not just us, need help," Hicks said.

LEX 18 reached out to FEMA spokespeople via phone, email, and text inquiring about the Hicks' claim. As of the time this story aired, no response had been received.

