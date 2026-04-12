Franklin County Fiscal Court issues burn ban for Sunday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Franklin County Fiscal Court has issued a burn ban for Sunday due to advisement by the Franklin County Fire Department.

According to fire officials, Sunday's weather calls for above average temperatures, low humidity, and high winds, which "will result in elevated fire weather conditions."

Burn bans prohibit the burning of forest, grass, crops, leaves and debris. Individuals are prohibited from starting a campfire or bonfire. Charcoal grilling and open pit cooking, as well as the use of fireworks is prohibited, according the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet.