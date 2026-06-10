Franklin County High School community mourning death of student following cancer battle

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX News) — The Franklin County Schools community is now mourning the death of rising junior KeAaron Jones following a "courageous battle with cancer," the district said on social media Wednesday.

According to FCS, Jones attended Franklin County High School where he was a dedicated student athlete on the boys’ volleyball and basketball teams. He also participated in the school's band and choir, where he was selected to participate Kentucky Music Educators Association (KMEA) All-State Choir.

“KeAaron will certainly be missed by all of our FCHS family. He was a pleasure to be around and was a light to his classmates, teammates, teachers, and community,” said FCHS Principal Joey Thacker. “He leaves an unmatched legacy of kindness and humility at our school.”

The district hosted the "Turn it Up!" volleyball tournament in April to raise money for Jones and his family, raising over $10,000.

“KeAaron and his family are some of the strongest people I have met. Knowing the diagnosis, they chose to smile and make others feel better,” said FCHS Boy's Volleyball Coach Tom Marshall. “His smile and positive attitude put his friends and teammates at ease. We are all better people because we knew him.”

Counselors will be available for students who wish to speak or are struggling with grief. Funeral details have not been announced at this time.