Franklin County jail partners with humane society to rehabilitate people and pups

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The road to recovery often starts in a dark place. At Franklin County Regional Jail, one inmate whose identity is being kept anonymous, shared her story.

“In 1989… my child got burned up in a house fire,” she said. “My doctors put me on nerve pills… and then it spiraled out of control.”

After six decades in and out of jail, she finally decided to join the SAP/SOAR program at Franklin County Regional.

“I've done everything I could and I thought, ‘this is not life, I mean I've got to change because if I don't change I'm going to keep coming back,’” she said.

The SAP/SOAR program is a resource for women working toward recovery. The most recent addition includes a partnership with the Franklin County Humane Society.

“The idea was we would send dogs who have been here a while or who needed a little extra socialization,” said Christina Alves, shelter manager at the humane society.

“Most of the females in here have dealt with some type of trauma,” said Franklin County Regional director of inmate programs Shane Smith. “That's how their addiction is started. These animals have been a sense of something they can begin to trust again and pour love into.”

Through the program, the humane society brings dogs to live with the women in the SAP/SOAR program, who in turn take shifts caring for the dogs. It’s a way to build trust and discipline, both for the people, and the animals, and it’s already proven success with the first dog that came through the dormitory. His name is Milton.

“When he showed up he was very timid,” Smith said. “By the time he left here, you could tell he was the king of the dormitory so to speak.”

“It was magical,” Alves added. “The first week we went to check on him and he was doing all these things, I was truly speechless. I was speechless at his behavior.”

“I've learned a lot of patience through these little dogs,” shared the inmate. “It's taught me that they can be your best friend if you really want them to be.”

It’s an important way to teach everyday lessons while giving hope for a brighter future.

“I have been where those women have been,” Alves said. “Literally been where they have been. Being able to give back to to a program that would have helped me tremendously is very special to me.”

“Being able to share with these women, not only the dogs and not only, you know, learning opportunities, but it does get better. It does. There is a way out of these doors. There's a way to stay out of these doors, and I hope these dogs help you along that way.”

