Franklin County public defenders question judgment of deputy who attended Capitol riot

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — LEX 18 received an email Friday from public defenders at the Franklin County trial office addressed to Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire. The public defenders voiced concerns over the conduct of Deputy Jeff Farmer, a detective who attended the events at the U.S. Capitol last week, writing his conduct conflicts with the values expressed by the Franklin County Sheriff's Department.

"What we're saying is that the individuals who went there knowing the president was calling for a disruption to peaceful transition of government," Nathan Goodrich, with the public defender's office, said. "He should have known he was participating in actions that were likely to lead to violence against the constitutional order."

Quire said in a statement he has not seen any evidence that Farmer committed any crime. However, the department is reassigning Farmer and the sheriff says a thorough investigation of all accusations made in the letter will be conducted.

LEX 18 previously spoke with Farmer about his journey to the Capitol. Farmer says he never reached the Capitol steps and when rioters stormed the building, he said he turned around and left.

"They deserve to go to jail for what they did," Farmer said.

The public defenders responded to Quire's statement: