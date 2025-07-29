Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire retires after more than 28 years of law enforcement service

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Tuesday, Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire announced his retirement after more than 28 years of service in local law enforcement, effective July 31.

In a video posted on Franklin County Fiscal Court's Facebook page, Sheriff Quire thanked his family and staff for supporting him throughout his career.

Sheriff Quire went on to thank Judge Mueller for "agreeing with my recommendation in appointing Chief Deputy [Dwayne] Depp to fill the remaining of my term."

Judge Executive Michael Mueller added that Sheriff Quire has had many successes during his tenure including the placement of school resource officers into every county school, along with aiding in the enhancements of officers equipment.

Mueller noted that in 2024, Sheriff Quire was named "Kentucky Sheriff of the Year."

Watch the full announcement below.