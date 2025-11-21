Franklin County Sheriff's Office arrests 2 in scams totaling over $100,000

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office has arrested two suspects in separate scamming operations that cost local residents more than $100,000 in September.

Sheriff Dwayne Depp said the investigations resulted in two successful sting operations and arrests of suspects who were preying on Franklin County senrios.

"The men and women that are assembled behind me have done a great job of doing the investigative work and making sure we take these scammers off the streets," Depp said.

In the first case, scammers posed as Federal Trade Commission agents and contacted an elderly man, telling him his accounts were under investigation. The fraudsters demanded $30,000 and instructed the victim to meet them at the end of his driveway to hand over the cash.

After the victim complied with their demands, he called his son, who immediately contacted law enforcement. Deputies then staged a sting operation and made an arrest when the scammers returned demanding additional money.

"In this particular situation the victim was taken out of $30,000 and had arranged to get several more thousand dollars in cash from that person," Depp said.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Department arrested Harshit Singh in connection with this case.

The second scam began when a woman clicked on a pop-up advertisement on her computer. Following the fraudulent instructions, she sent $10,000 to someone in San Diego. The scammers then contacted her again, demanding she send an additional $70,000 in gold.

Deputies intervened before she could lose any more money and set up a sting operation.

"A few days ago we were able to set up a sting operation and take him down and arrest him," Depp said.

In this case, authorities arrested Adil Farooq Saudager of California.

Detective Jamie Watson warned residents about the dangers of clicking on suspicious online advertisements.

"As long as you click on those pop ads or the ones that say your account may be hacked, they can come to you," Watson said.

Deputies are urging extra caution, especially for senior citizens, and provided several safety tips:

Never share your Social Security number or banking information over the phone

Be aware that scammers often impersonate local law enforcement

Remember that legitimate law enforcement will never ask for money or personal information over the phone



Deputy Chief Daniel Wills emphasized that law enforcement agencies have specific protocols they follow.

"We will never call you and ask for any of that information. We will never come pick money up from you. If someone says you owe money, hang up the phone," Wills said.