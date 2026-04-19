Franklin County Sheriff's Office warning of traffic violation scam

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office has released a scam warning for residents in the area regarding traffic court violation text messages.

According to the sheriff's office, the scammer is claiming to be with Kentucky District Court, accusing the victim of failure to appear in court for an unpaid traffic ticket. The scammer claims that failure to act will result in an arrest warrant, license suspension, and legal penalties.

The text message includes a link for the victim to "settle immediately." The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is asking residents to not click the link if they receive the message and to block the scammer.