Free legal training offered for attorneys handling KY foster care cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts is offering free legal training in November to attorneys who handle foster care cases.

"Our attorneys that are appointed by the court don't make very much money in these cases that can sometimes go on for years," said Chief Justice Debra Lambert.

Chief Lambert said they offer the training multiple times a year in what she calls very complex law.

"It really is fueled by their passion and wanting to help the families in the communities they live in," said Chief Lambert.

She tells LEX18 there are currently more than 8,500 kids in foster care in the Commonwealth. Chief Lambert said each of those cases is reviewed by a board of volunteers called the Citizens Foster Care Review Board.

In the last year, the board reviewed 11,000 cases.

"I think Kentucky courts are working really hard; judges, social workers, lawyers are all working really hard on this issue but it's important for the community to consider getting involved," said Chief Lambert.

She said community members can get involved by joining the board. More information can be found here.

To sign up for the free legal training for attorneys handling foster care cases, click here. The training in Lexington will be held on November 14.