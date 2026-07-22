Free online portal connects Scott County residents and first responders

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Scott County Fire Department has a new tool to help first responders get vital information before arriving to a call.

"When seconds matter, having more information is better than none," said Fire Marshall Joshua Cromer.

The program is called Community Connect, and it has already been put to use. Cromer says during Tuesday's storms, they were able to put out an alert to residents about the severe weather.

Citizens can also sign up via the online portal and give first responders vital information.

"They may not have time to tell a dispatcher, like an elderly mother or grandmother who may have mobility issues," said Cromer.

The information then gets uploaded into display screens on the trucks, but only if an emergency call is made.

You can also upload photos of family members or pets, and give information on water shutoff or gas shutoff locations.

"The more people that sign up the better prepared all of us will be," said Cromer.

Residents and businesses can sign up for Community Connect here.

Ellen Chapman is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to her at ellen.chapman@wlex.tv