Free service unlocks cars when children are trapped inside

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Pop-A-Lock has helped free more than 4,600 children from locked cars over the past 31 years — about 150 per year — and the service is completely free.

Doug Barnes said the company can unlock a car in about 30 seconds, but stressed that calling 911 should always be the first step when a child is locked inside.

"And we may beat the police there and stuff, so but call 911 1st and because time is really important for every 10 minutes in a hot car, the temperature goes up 20 degrees, so it's really important to act fast," Barnes said.

Barnes said no one locks a child in a car intentionally, but it doesn't take long for a child to suffer heat stroke.

"It, it could just be a matter of 10 to 15 minutes of them having a heat stroke and stuff. So that's the reason time is so important. And the main thing is just, you know, is just do those things so that really doesn't happen and just be aware of it."

To help prevent it from happening, Barnes recommends placing something you need — like a purse or briefcase — in the backseat as a reminder to check before getting out of the car. Barnes also reminds parents and caregivers to stop, look, and lock before exiting the vehicle.