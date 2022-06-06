Free summer meals available for FCPS students

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Summer Food Service Program provides free, nutritious meals for children age 18 and younger when school is not in session. Fayette County Public Schools is participating in the program, along with God’s Pantry Food Bank and Employment Solutions.

Lunch will be available to children weekdays on a first-come, first-served basis at designated school locations, dates, and times beginning Monday, June 6. Each child must be present to receive a meal and they must eat on-site. Multiple meal and curbside pickup options are not available this summer.

For a full list of Fayette County Public Schools summer meal locations, dates, and times, visit www.fcps.net/summermeals. For up-to-date listings of community locations, please text FOOD to 304304.

The Summer Food Service Program is a federally-funded, state-administered program.