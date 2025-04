Friday classes in Adair County have been canceled to allow students and staff to attend the funeral of Skyler Huckaby, and eighth grader killed in a collision on Sunday.

The service will take place at 12 p.m. CT at the Free Union Separate Baptist Church on Sano Road in Columbia.

"We continue to keep Skyler's family, friends, and our entire school community in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," the district said on social media.