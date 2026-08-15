Motorcyclist dead following Friday night multi-vehicle collision at Nicholasville intersection

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Update: August 14 at at 10:40 p.m.

A motorcyclist is dead following a Friday night collision at the intersection of US 27 at KY 169 in Nicholasville.

According to Nicholasville Police, officers responded to the intersection around 8:30 p.m. for a collision involving a motorcycle and van. The motorcyclist was later pronounced dead on scene.

US 27 remains closed across all lanes, and traffic is being diverted onto Main Street and Danville Road.

Update: August 14 at 10:20 p.m.

An LEX crew has confirmed that the coroner has arrived on the scene of a collision at the intersection of US 27 at KY 169. We're now working to learn more.

Original Story:

All lanes of US 27 at the intersection of KY 169 are shut down due to a collision, Nicholasville Police report.

According to the agency, drivers should expect a prolonged closure of the roadway as the department's Collision Reconstruction Unit investigates.

"We ask that you avoid this area and utilize alternate routes of travel," NPD said.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.